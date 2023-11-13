Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tyson Foods, Boeing, Monday.com and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell: Monday.com — Shares of the project management company jumped 10% after Monday.com reported a strong quarter and issued a rosy forecast. Monday.com reported third-quarter earnings and revenue of 64 cents per share on revenue of $189.2 million. Analysts polled by FactSet anticipated 21 cents per share on revenue of $182.5 million. Its operating income of $24.1 million far outstripped the consensus estimate of $5.2 million. Fourth-quarter and full-year guidance for revenue and operating income also topped estimates. Tyson Foods — The food products company fell 3.3% in premarket trading after Tyson's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue came in weaker than expected. The company generated $13.35 billion in revenue, below the $13.71 billion projected by analysts, according to LSEG. The company also said it expected sales to relatively flat in the year ahead. Boeing — Shares rose 3.25% after Emirates Airlines announced the purchase of 95 Boeing aircraft for a total of $52 billion. Roivant Sciences — The pharmaceutical stock gained 2% after Roivant Sciences on Monday reported second-quarter revenue that topped estimates. Revenue came in at $37.1 million, topping the consensus estimate of $27.1 million, according to FactSet. It reported a per-share loss of 29 cents that came in line with estimates. CEO Matt Gline said cash from the firm's recent deal with Roche for the sale of Telavant for $7.25 billion will be "sufficient to fund our programs through profitability." TripAdvisor — Shares of the online booking company added 2.3% after Bernstein upgraded TripAdvisor to outperform from market perform. The firm said that some key headwinds for the company, including concerns over meta-search weighing on TripAdvisor, have cleared. HP Inc . — The stock gained about 2% after Citi on Monday upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, citing "continued improvements in PC ecosystem." GitLab — The software stock advanced 1.1% on the back of an initiation at buy from BTIG . The firm said GitLab has a large market opportunity and growth drivers. Henry Schein — Shares dipped nearly 2% in premarket trading. The health care provider of dental and medical supplies posted third-quarter revenue that fell short of expectations, as well as weak guidance, citing the impact of a cybersecurity attack it plans to file an insurance claim for in 2024. The company's revenue of $3.16 billion trailed the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion, according to FactSet. — CNBC's Michelle Fox, Alex Harring, Jesse Pound and Pia Singh contributed reporting