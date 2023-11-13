To buy a house in today's market, more people turn to an alternative lender: their parents

In this article RDFN Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

A "For Sale" sign in Arlington, Virginia, on Aug. 22, 2023. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images

Fewer people can afford to buy a house these days. On top of soaring home prices, 30-year fixed mortgage rates have been hovering near the highest level in more than two decades. "U.S. home prices are near record highs, and mortgage rates have rocketed to their loftiest levels since 2000," said Bankrate analyst Jeff Ostrowski. "For today's would-be homebuyers, times are decidedly tough. They face limited choices and an affordability squeeze." For some buyers, that leaves just one option: asking their parents for help.

Buyers turn to the bank of mom and dad

Home affordability is a growing problem

Despite being the hallmark of the American Dream, close to three-fourths of would-be homeowners said affordability is their greatest obstacle, a recent report by Bankrate found. In fact, housing is far less affordable today than in any time in recent history, several studies show.

Over the past 35 years, the payment-to-income ratio — a commonly used measure of the share of median income it takes to make the monthly principal and interest payment on the median home with a 30-year mortgage and 20% down — has averaged less than 25%, according to data from ICE Mortgage Technology. At its peak in 2006 before the crash, the payment-to-income ratio was 34%. In late 2023, the payment-to-income ratio is 40%.

'A down payment isn't everything'