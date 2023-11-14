Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Too much hype' for C3.ai

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
HubSpot's year-to-date stock performance.

HubSpot: 'It's like a mini-Salesforce, it's got incredible growth, and people like growth again. I think the stock will rally from here."

Albemarle's year-to-date stock performance.

Albemarle: "No...I think lithium's coming down in price and there's no reversing it, just, kind of not the right place to be."

Chewy's year-to-date stock performance.

Chewy: "I think Chewy is bottoming here, but I just don't know much upside, because think people can get the stuff from Amazon."

Leonardo DRS's year-to-date stock performance.

Leonardo DRS: "I think that the prospects are really great for it."

New York Community Bancorp's year-to-date stock performance.

New York Community Bancorp: "No. I just think even with lower rates, it's just not going to, it's just a tough, tough environment."

Brown-Forman's year-to-date stock performance.

Brown-Forman: "It's a good company, But, you know what, I do believe that as soon as someone starts doing the GLP-1 trial for heavy drinkers, I think people are going to say I've got to get out of Brown-Forman."

Sarepta Therapeutics' year-to-date stock performance.

Sarepta Therapeutics: "I'm not there for those guys...They're just losing a huge amount of money. They've broken a lot of hearts. I'm not going there on that one."

C3.ai's year-to-date stock performance.

C3.ai: "They're not delivering, they're losing a fortune. Look, I happen to like the founder, Tom Siebel, I've known him for years and years. But there's too much hype there and too much hope there, and I don't like either 'H.'"

US Bancorp's year-to-date stock performance.

US Bancorp: "If you're going to buy a regional bank, USB, you could do a lot worse than that...It seems very safe to me."

CrowdStrike's year-to-date stock performance.

CrowdStrike: "I think it's had legs. I mean, this thing has just been an incredible horse...I've been a backer of George Kurtz the whole darn way, and he continues to do well for us, and I say he will continue to do well."

Lightning Round: There's too much hype around C3.ai, says Jim Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclaimer

