Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Too much hype' for C3.ai

HubSpot : 'It's like a mini-Salesforce, it's got incredible growth, and people like growth again. I think the stock will rally from here."

Albemarle : "No...I think lithium's coming down in price and there's no reversing it, just, kind of not the right place to be."

Chewy : "I think Chewy is bottoming here, but I just don't know much upside, because think people can get the stuff from Amazon."

Leonardo DRS : "I think that the prospects are really great for it."

New York Community Bancorp : "No. I just think even with lower rates, it's just not going to, it's just a tough, tough environment."

Brown-Forman : "It's a good company, But, you know what, I do believe that as soon as someone starts doing the GLP-1 trial for heavy drinkers, I think people are going to say I've got to get out of Brown-Forman."

Sarepta Therapeutics : "I'm not there for those guys...They're just losing a huge amount of money. They've broken a lot of hearts. I'm not going there on that one."

C3.ai : "They're not delivering, they're losing a fortune. Look, I happen to like the founder, Tom Siebel, I've known him for years and years. But there's too much hype there and too much hope there, and I don't like either 'H.'"

US Bancorp : "If you're going to buy a regional bank, USB, you could do a lot worse than that...It seems very safe to me."

CrowdStrike : "I think it's had legs. I mean, this thing has just been an incredible horse...I've been a backer of George Kurtz the whole darn way, and he continues to do well for us, and I say he will continue to do well."

