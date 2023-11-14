Israel's pavilion at the Dubai Airshow sits empty against backdrop of Gaza war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Amid the bustle and footfall of thousands of visitors and exhibitors at the 2023 Dubai Airshow, one pavilion is notably empty: that of Israel.

During its first-ever Dubai Airshow in November of 2021 following the Abraham Accords, which saw it normalize relations with the United Arab Emirates, Israel was represented by several of its major defense contractors and smaller tech and weapons firms. Its companies' stands saw no shortage of engagement, with Emiratis and Saudis examining Israeli wares and holding conversation with the firms' staff, many of whom were in the Gulf for the first time in their lives.

Two years later, and one month into Israel's war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the scene is unrecognizable.

The only visible Israeli representation was a large pavilion for state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, as well as stands for Elbit Systems Ltd. and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. More notable than the pared down presence of Israeli companies was the lack of staff and visitors; the spaces were typically deserted or occupied by unaffiliated airshow visitors who said they were just there to use the free chairs and tables.

On the show's first day, the IAI pavilion was surrounded by a red cordon, which was removed by the second day.

CNBC attempted to speak to one individual who said they worked for IAI and two who were working at the Elbit Systems stand, but in all cases the individuals declined to comment. IAI and Elbit Systems did not reply to an emailed CNBC request for comment.

CNBC contacted two representatives of Israeli defense firms that attended the airshow in 2021; they said they did not attend this year's show because they had been drafted into the country's military.

Meanwhile SIBAT, Israel's International Defense Cooperation Directorate, canceled its participation; an email from the Israeli Defense Ministry's media bureau was cited by Defense News prior to the event as saying: "In light of the war that began on Oct. 7, SIBAT has decided not to inaugurate a national pavilion at global defense exhibitions until further notice."