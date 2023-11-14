House Republicans ask AG Garland to investigate former Trump lawyer Cohen for perjury

House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) speaks during a news conference following a weekly House Republican caucus conference meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC.

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik on Tuesday urged Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate whether Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen perjured himself in testimony to Congress.

Stefanik, joined by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, alleged in a letter that Cohen's recent testimony in Trump's civil business fraud trial in New York contradicted what he told lawmakers under oath in 2019.

Cohen's testimony in both settings centered on his claims of financial wrongdoing by Trump.

Stefanik, a New Yorker who is one of Trump's most vocal allies in Congress, and Turner wrote that Cohen's testimony in New York court "is inconsistent with his testimony" before the House Intelligence panel.

"Mr. Cohen's prior conviction for lying to Congress merits a heightened suspicion that he has yet again testified falsely before Congress," the Republicans wrote.

They asked Garland to investigate whether any of Cohen's testimony "warrants another charge" for violating federal perjury laws.

Tuesday's letter is the second time in less than a week that Stefanik, who is not a lawyer, has formally called for action to be taken against Trump's perceived legal enemies.