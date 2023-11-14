Rep. George Santos former campaign fundraiser Samuel Miele pleads guilty

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 01: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks back to his office after debate on the House floor on a resolution to expel him from Congress, at the U.S. Capitol November 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. On Wednesday evening, Congress is scheduled vote on an expulsion resolution against Rep. Santos and censure resolutions against Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A former campaign fundraiser for embattled Rep. George Santos of New York pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal criminal case.

The guilty plea by Samuel Miele comes just three months after he was indicted in the case in Long Island federal court on charges related to impersonating a top aide to ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he sought donations for Santos.

Last month, Santos' former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks pleaded guilty in the same court to multiple campaign finance felonies related to her work for him.

Santos, 35, himself is charged in the same court in a 23-count superseding indictment with fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements.

When they added new charges against him last month, prosecutors accused Santos of stealing people's identities and making charges on his donor's credit cards without their permission, and of falsely inflating his campaign's reported receipts "with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen."

The congressman, who represents parts of Queens and Nassau County, Long Island, fell under scrutiny in late 2022 soon after winning his House seat when a series of news articles exposed how he had lied about his family background, education, and professional resume.