Politics

Rep. George Santos former campaign fundraiser Samuel Miele pleads guilty

thumbnail
Dan Mangan@_DanMangan
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • Samuel Miele, a former campaign fundraiser for New York Rep. George Santos, pleaded guilty in a federal criminal case in Long Island.
  • The first-term Republican congressman Santos is charged in the same court in an indictment with fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements.
  • Santos, who lied about aspects of his personal and professional life, has resisted demands he resign from Congress.
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 01: Rep. George Santos (R-NY) walks back to his office after debate on the House floor on a resolution to expel him from Congress, at the U.S. Capitol November 1, 2023 in Washington, DC. On Wednesday evening, Congress is scheduled vote on an expulsion resolution against Rep. Santos and censure resolutions against Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer | Getty Images News | Getty Images

A former campaign fundraiser for embattled Rep. George Santos of New York pleaded guilty Tuesday in a federal criminal case.

The guilty plea by Samuel Miele comes just three months after he was indicted in the case in Long Island federal court on charges related to impersonating a top aide to ex-House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he sought donations for Santos.

Last month, Santos' former campaign treasurer Nancy Marks pleaded guilty in the same court to multiple campaign finance felonies related to her work for him.

Santos, 35, himself is charged in the same court in a 23-count superseding indictment with fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds, and making false statements.

When they added new charges against him last month, prosecutors accused Santos of stealing people's identities and making charges on his donor's credit cards without their permission, and of falsely inflating his campaign's reported receipts "with non-existent loans and contributions that were either fabricated or stolen."

The congressman, who represents parts of Queens and Nassau County, Long Island, fell under scrutiny in late 2022 soon after winning his House seat when a series of news articles exposed how he had lied about his family background, education, and professional resume.

Miele, 27, had raised money for Santos during the Republican's first campaign for Congress in 2020, and then again in 2022.

Miele was accused of pretending to be the aide for the California Republican McCarthy while soliciting donations for Santos from more than a dozen would-be contributors. Miele was paid a commission of 15% on each successful donation.

The aide was not identified in charging documents. But CNBC reported early this year that Miele made calls and sent emails to potential donors while claiming to be McCarthy's chief of staff Dan Meyer during the past two congressional election cycles.

Santos has pleaded not guilty in his own criminal case, and has refused demands by fellow House Republicans from New York and others to resign.

When Santos was first indicted in May, U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said, "This indictment seeks to hold Santos accountable for various alleged fraudulent schemes and brazen misrepresentations."

"Taken together, the allegations in the indictment charge Santos with relying on repeated dishonesty and deception to ascend to the halls of Congress and enrich himself," Peace said.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.