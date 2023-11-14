GOP Sen. Mullin challenges Teamsters boss to fight at Senate hearing: 'Stand your butt up'

A Republican senator and the president of the Teamsters union nearly got in a fistfight Tuesday in the middle of a Senate hearing, until Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders stepped in and broke it up.

The exchange began when Sen. Markwayne Mullin, Okla., read a tweet that Teamsters President Sean O'Brien had posted in June.

"You want to run your mouth? We can be two consenting adults, we can finish it here," Mullin said to O'Brien, who was testifying at a hearing on labor unions in America.

"OK, that's fine, perfect," O'Brien replied. "I'd love to do it right now."

"Then stand your butt up then," Mullin shot back.

"You stand your butt up," O'Brien said.

Mullin, dressed in a white shirt and no jacket, then stood up and began to move toward O'Brien.

"No, no, sit down! Sit down! You're a United States senator!" shouted Sen. Bernie Sanders, the Vermont independent and chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee

Mullin and O'Brien continued to trash talk each other in the hearing room.