Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Fisker, Kraft Heinz, Home Depot and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Fisker — The electric vehicle startup company plummeted more than 18% after missing on third-quarter earnings forecasts and reporting light vehicle deliveries. The company noted that the pace of vehicle deliveries accelerated near the end of the quarter, however. Kraft Heinz — The food and beverage giant added 1.6% in premarket trading after Bernstein upgraded the stock to outperform from market perform. The firm thinks Kraft Heinz is better-positioned compared to its food peers in an anti-obesity drug backdrop given its "protein-forward portfolio" in the U.S. and its cheap valuation. Vistagen Therapeutics — The biotechnology stock popped 2.6% after Stifel initiated coverage with a buy rating and a $12 price target, implying more than 300% upside from Monday's close. The investment bank sees a large market opportunity for Vistagen's anxiety treatment. Home Depot — The home improvement retail stock gained nearly 1% after the company posted third-quarter earnings and revenue that beat expectations. Share gains were muted though as Home Depot's quarterly sales declined 3% from the year-ago period and the company issued tepid full-year guidance. On Holding — Shares of the sports footwear and apparel maker plunged 9%, despite the company reporting a beat on earnings and revenue and raising its net sales outlook for the full year. The company said it reached its highest gross profit margin since its IPO two years ago. Take-Two Interactive Software — The video game company added 2.2% on the back of an upgrade from Deutsche Bank. The firm raised Take-Two to buy from hold and raised its price target by $20, saying the company's risk-reward profile has become more favorable given its robust development pipeline throughout fiscal years 2025 and 2026. — CNBC's Jesse Pound, Brian Evans and Michelle Fox Theobald contributed reporting.