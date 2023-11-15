China's unfinished property projects are 20 times the size of Country Garden

HANGZHOU, CHINA - NOVEMBER 15, 2023 - An aerial photo shows a new property under construction in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China, Nov 15, 2023. On the same day, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics showed that from January to October 2023, the national real estate development investment was 9,592.2 billion yuan, down 9.3% year on year; Of this total, the investment in residential housing was 7,279.9 billion yuan, down 8.8 percent. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

BEIJING — The size of unfinished, pre-sold homes in China is about 20 times the size of property developer Country Garden as of the end of 2022, according to a Nomura report on Wednesday.

Country Garden has been the largest non-state-owned developer in China by sales. It ran into financing troubles this year, and defaulted on a U.S. dollar bond last month, according to Bloomberg News.

"We estimate that there are around 20 million units of unconstructed and delayed pre-sold homes," said Nomura's Chief China Economist Ting Lu and a team.

About 3.2 trillion yuan ($440 billion) is needed to complete those remaining units, according to the analysts' estimates.

Apartments in China are typically sold ahead of completion. Ensuring construction of the homes has been a government priority since delays make people less willing to buy new apartments.