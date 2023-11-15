UBS projects inflation is coming to an end, but that's 'little comfort to households,' chief financial analyst says

The prolonged period of high inflation may finally be coming to an end, according to an analysis of recent data by UBS global wealth management.

In October, the consumer price index, a closely followed inflation gauge, increased 3.2% from 12 months earlier, down from 3.7% in September, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday.

The report marked a significant improvement on the pandemic-era peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

“By next spring, inflation will have slowed to a comfortable level for both the Fed and investors,” said Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer of the Americas for UBS Wealth Management.

“The slower pace of inflation is little comfort to households still dealing with the cumulative effect of rising prices,” said Greg McBride, Bankrate's chief financial analyst.

“The strain on household budgets is real.”