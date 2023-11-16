Burberry shares sink 9% as luxury spending slowdown bites

LONDON — Burberry shares plunged 9% on Thursday after the British luxury fashion retailer warned that full-year operating profit will come in at the low end of forecasts amid a global slowdown in luxury spending.

The company also cautioned that it may miss its annual revenue projections for low double-digit growth.

In its fiscal second-quarter earnings report Thursday, Burberry reported that comparable store sales growth slowed to just 1%, down from 18% in the previous quarter, as momentum in China fizzled out.

The company recorded a half-year operating profit of £223 million ($276.64 million), down 15% from last year, but CEO Jonathan Akeroyd said Burberry was making "good progress" on its strategic aims.

"We continued to build momentum around our new creative vision with the launch of our Winter 23 collection in September, the first designed by Daniel Lee," Akeroyd said in a statement.

"While the macroeconomic environment has become more challenging recently, we are confident in our strategy to realise our potential as the modern British luxury brand, and we remain committed to achieving our medium and long-term targets."