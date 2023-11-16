Gap shares soar on sales, earnings beat despite muted holiday forecast against uncertain backdrop

Gap posted a better-than-expected third quarter on Thursday, but the apparel retailer still appears cautious ahead of the holiday season as it works to reverse slowdowns at Banana Republic and Athleta.

The company, which also runs Old Navy and its namesake banner, far exceeded Wall Street's estimates for profits and same-store sales, but only reaffirmed its full-year guidance and expects holiday-quarter sales to be flat to slightly negative.

Shares soared more than 10% in extended trading. As of Thursday's close, they were up about 21% year to date.

Here's how Gap performed during the quarter compared with what Wall Street was anticipating, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 59 cents, adjusted vs. 19 cents expected

59 cents, adjusted vs. 19 cents expected Revenue: $3.77 billion vs. $3.60 billion expected

The company's reported net income for the three-month period that ended Oct. 28 was $218 million, or 58 cents per share, compared with $282 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding costs associated with its restructuring, Gap reported earnings of 59 cents per share.

Sales dropped to $3.77 billion, down about 7% from $4.04 billion a year earlier.

Gap hasn't managed to reverse its ongoing revenue slump, but its same-store sales were far better than expected. They dropped only 2%, compared to the 8.7% slowdown that analysts had expected, according to StreetAccount.