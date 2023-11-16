GM union workers ratify UAW deal following contentious vote

DETROIT – General Motors union workers ratified a record deal with the United Auto Workers after a contentious final few days of voting, according to results posted Thursday morning by the union.

Much like the negotiations themselves, voting was not as smooth as many thought it would be. A majority of the Detroit automaker's large assembly plants rejected the pact, however it wasn't enough to offset support at smaller facilities and a handful of other assembly plants.

Ratification of the deal came under doubt Wednesday morning, after seven of GM's 11 U.S. assembly plants rejected the pact. But a swing in voting results in favor of the deal, specifically at a SUV plant in Texas, gave the agreement a much needed lifeline.

According to the UAW's vote tracker, the deal was supported by roughly 54% of the more than 34,700 autoworkers at GM who voted. Results are still outstanding at two smaller GM facilities representing about 1,400 workers, but wouldn't be enough to offset the roughly 2,500-vote margin.

Both the UAW and GM declined to comment on the results until they've been finalized.