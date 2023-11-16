Republicans who kept Rep. Santos in Congress are lining up to oust him after scathing ethics report

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House Republican Conference meeting on the speaker of the House discussions in Longworth Building on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

House Republicans who previously opposed efforts to oust GOP Rep. George Santos are now lining up to expel him after a scathing ethics report accused the embattled New York lawmaker of brazen campaign fraud and theft.

But it remains to be seen if enough of them will turn on their fellow Republican in order to kick him out of Congress, a move that requires the support of two-thirds of the chamber.

The report, released Thursday morning by the House Ethics Committee, found that Santos "sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit."

The 35-year-old freshman "blatantly stole from his campaign," deceiving donors and submitting fake campaign loans while sustaining a "series of lies" about his background and experience, the report alleged.

The report also accuses Santos of using money intended as campaign donations to "enrich himself," including by spending more than $4,000 at luxury clothing store Hermes and making purchases on adult cam site OnlyFans.

Santos, who was already facing related criminal charges in New York federal court, announced later Thursday that he would not seek reelection in 2024. He has pleaded not guilty in that case, which is scheduled to go to trial next September.

"I will continue on my mission to serve my constituents up until I am allowed," Santos wrote on X shortly after the report came out. "I will however NOT be seeking re-election for a second term in 2024 as my family deserves better than to be under the gun from the press all the time."