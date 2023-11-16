Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ross Stores, Gap, ChargePoint Holdings and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Applied Materials — Shares of the semiconductor company slid more than 7%. Reuters , citing people familiar, reported that Applied Materials was being probed by the Justice Department for potentially dodging export restrictions on Chinese chip company SMIC. Gap — Shares climbed 15% after the clothing chain reported better-than-expected results in the third quarter. Gap notched adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share on $3.77 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by LSEG forecasted earnings of 19 cents per share and $3.60 billion in revenue. ChargePoint Holdings — Stock in the electric vehicle charging network slipped 26% after the company announced a shakeup in its C-suite. COO Rick Wilmer has been appointed the new CEO of ChargePoint, replacing Pasquale Romano, effective Nov. 16. Separately, ChargePoint announced preliminary third-quarter results, including revenue forecast of $108 million to $113 million down from $150 million to $165 million. Compass Minerals International — Shares fell 2% after the company reported a wider-than-expected loss in the fiscal fourth quarter. Compass Minerals reported an adjusted loss of 6 cents per share while analysts polled by FactSet forecast a loss of 2 cents per share. Ross Stores — The clothing retailer added 5.7% after posting a third-quarter beat on the top and bottom line. Ross reported earnings of $1.33 per share on $4.92 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by LSEG forecast earnings of $1.22 per share and $4.85 billion of revenue.