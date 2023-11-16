Tim Cook, Elon Musk, Steve Schwarzman spotted at Xi Jinping dinner with U.S. CEOs

Top business leaders in the U.S. meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in San Francisco, California on Nov. 15, 2023.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla chief Elon Musk and Blackrock's Steve Schwarzman were among the guests Wednesday night at a gala reception and dinner in San Francisco for visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Hosted by the U.S.-China Business Council and the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, the dinner followed Xi's daylong summit with President Joe Biden, which Biden called "some of the most constructive and productive discussions we've had."

The dinner with Xi was a hot ticket for CEOs of America's most prominent companies, a chance to rub elbows with high-ranking government ministers of a country that did nearly $760 billion worth of trade with the United States last year.

On the guest list: Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Boeing CEO Stan Deal, FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam, Visa chief Ryan McInerney, Bridgewater Associates' Ray Dalio, Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla, Mastercard chair Merit Janow, and BlackRock 's Larry Fink.

The Biden administration was represented by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, U.S. ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, and Kurt Campbell, a top White House China advisor. San Francisco Mayor London Breed also had a spot at the head table.

According to the place cards, Cook was seated next to Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao. Event organizers said Musk attended the VIP reception, but did not stay for the dinner.