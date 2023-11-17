Europe markets tick higher at open, look set for weekly gains

European markets started Friday in the green after a reversal of momentum in the previous session.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened up 0.4% at 8 a.m. London time.

It ended Thursday down 0.7%, with oil and gas shares leading falls on the back of weaker crude prices. It marked a change of pace for the index, which is still up 1.8% over the week to Thursday's close.

Italian insurance and asset management company Generali is the only major corporate due to report results on Friday.

U.K. retail sales figures for October are due Friday, along with a final reading of euro zone inflation for October.