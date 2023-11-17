LIVE UPDATES
Europe markets tick higher at open, look set for weekly gains
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets started Friday in the green after a reversal of momentum in the previous session.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index opened up 0.4% at 8 a.m. London time.
It ended Thursday down 0.7%, with oil and gas shares leading falls on the back of weaker crude prices. It marked a change of pace for the index, which is still up 1.8% over the week to Thursday's close.
Italian insurance and asset management company Generali is the only major corporate due to report results on Friday.
U.K. retail sales figures for October are due Friday, along with a final reading of euro zone inflation for October.
European markets
In the U.S. stock futures were relatively flat. Markets have been buoyed by soft readings for October's consumer price index and the producer price index, which boosted hopes that inflation could finally be coming down and staying down — and the U.S. Federal Reserve's tough monetary policy regime could be over.
Meanwhile in Asia, Hong Kong stocks led declines. E-commerce giant Alibaba shares slid following results in which it said it would not proceed with the full spinoff of its cloud group in light of U.S. chip export restrictions.
Volvo Cars down as much as 12% as its parent company Geely sells off shares
Shares of car manufacturer Volvo Cars dropped on Friday as its parent company Geely began a sale of 100 million shares of the Swedish company.
At 8:30 a.m. London time, shares of Volvo were down by 11.14%. Earlier they had declined by as much as 12%. This marked a record low, according to Reuters.
Zhejiang Geely Holding Group said earlier on Friday that it would release further shares of Volvo, which was in line with its long-term strategy. Geely will still hold 78.7% of Volvo shares following the sale, the statement said.
— Sophie Kiderlin
Shares of the German meal-kit delivery firm HelloFresh lost nearly a quarter of their value on Thursday after it surprised investors by issuing a profit warning.
In contrast, Siemens, the German industrial manufacturing giant, posted strong fourth-quarter and full-year results that beat market expectations. Shares of the $125 billion company jumped by more than 5% on the news.
Should investors buy the stocks now?
— Ganesh Rao
Google parent Alphabet has been among the so-called "Magnificent Seven" stocks that investors have been looking at favorably this year — but one analyst has some reservations.
Morgan Stanley is overweight on the stock, but equity analyst Brian Nowak struck a cautious tone when talking to CNBC, especially when compared with Meta and Amazon.
It comes after the bank cut its price target on Alphabet from $155 to $150, giving it upside of 11.4% from its close on Nov. 15.
— Amala Balakrishner