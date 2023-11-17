Las Vegas GP: First practice cancelled after broken manhole cover damages car of Carlos Sainz

Track officials repair an area of track surrounding a drain as seen from the McLaren VISTA during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Formula 1's return to Las Vegas was thrown into chaos as the opening practice session was cancelled after just eight minutes of action due to a broken drain cover damaging Carlos Sainz's car.

With F1 returning to Las Vegas for the first time since 1982 on an all-new circuit, a red flag was thrown by the race director Sainz's Ferrari suffered significant damage having run over the damaged part of the track on the main straight.

Ocon's Alpine then suffered damage under the red flag when it hit the scattered debris left by the Sainz incident.

A further 11 minutes passed before a decision taken to cancel the session, with second practice subsequently pushed back two hours from its scheduled start time to 10am. It has also been extended by a third to run to 90 minutes.

An FIA statement had earlier said: "Following inspection, it was the concrete frame around a manhole cover that has failed.

"We now need to check all of the other manhole covers which will take some time - we will be discussing with the local circuit engineering team about the length of time it will take to resolve and will update with any resultant changes to the schedule."