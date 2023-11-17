Singapore to pilot use of wholesale central bank digital currencies in 2024

Ravi Menon, managing director of Monetary Authority of Singapore, speaks during the Singapore FinTech Festival in Singapore, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The festival runs through Nov. 17.

SINGAPORE — Come 2024, Singapore will pilot the live issuance and use of wholesale central bank digital currencies, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

"We will take our experiments a step further next year," said Menon at Singapore FinTech Festival 2023 on Thursday, without specifying more details on the timeframe.

"I'm pleased to announce that MAS will pilot the live issuance of wholesale CBDCs to instantaneously support payments across commercial banks here," Menon said. MAS is the city-state's central bank and financial regulator.

Wholesale CBDC is a digital currency issued by a central bank, that's used exclusively by central banks, commercial banks or other financial institutions to settle large-value interbank transactions. It's unlike retail CBDCs which cater to individuals and businesses, facilitating everyday transactions.

"Since 2016, the MAS has conducted many experiments with other central banks and the financial industry to explore the use of wholesale CBDCs on distributed ledgers to facilitate real time cross border payments and settlements," said Menon, referring to the database spread across a network that is accessible from several geographical locations.