Treasury yields rise as investors weigh economic outlook

U.S. Treasury yields were slightly higher on Monday as investors considered the economic outlook and as they assessed the chances that the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hiking cycle is over.

At 6:27 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was over 2 basis points higher at 4.65%. It had briefly touched its lowest level since September with 4.379% on Friday.

The 2-year Treasury yield was little changed at 4.907%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.