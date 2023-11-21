Asia markets largely rise, following tech-fueled gains on Wall Street

In a photo taken on November 4, 2019 a subway train crosses a rail bridge over the Han river, before the skyline of the Yeouido business district of Seoul.

Asia-Pacific markets largely rose on Tuesday, mirroring similar moves on Wall Street after a tech-fueled rally.

Microsoft shares gained 2%, reaching a new 52-week high, after CEO Satya Nadella said former OpenAI chief Sam Altman will join the tech giant to lead a new AI research team.

Chipmaker Nvidia also added 2.3%, closing at an all-time high for the stock ahead of its earnings report Tuesday.

Investors in Asia will also assess South Korean producer prices for October, as well as New Zealand's October trade figures.