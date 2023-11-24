Chinese electric car giant BYD launches its popular Han sedan in the Middle East

BYD's Han electric car, pictured here at the 2021 Shanghai auto show, is one of the most popular new energy vehicles in China.

BEIJING — Chinese electric car company BYD said Friday that it launched its flagship Han sedan in the United Arab Emirates this week.

It wasn't immediately clear when deliveries would begin. BYD's local website showed the company is also offering its ATTO 3 for sale in the UAE.

The news reflects another push by Chinese businesses into the Middle East, while geopolitical tensions have made it more difficult for the companies to enter the U.S. or expand in Europe. Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia have multi-year plans to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

In June, Chinese electric car startup Nio announced it received $738.5 million from a fund owned by the Abu Dhabi government.

BYD said it opened a showroom in Dubai Festival City as part of a collaboration with Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company.

In March, a press release said Al-Futtaim would represent BYD in the UAE, the first country in the Middle East to have BYD cars on the road.

The release had laid out plans to launch four car models — fully electric and hybrid — in the market by the end of the year.