Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Fisker, Nvidia, Coinbase and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Nvidia — Nvidia shares fell 1.9%. Reuters , citing sources, reported that Nvidia notified its China clients that it will delay until next year a new artificial intelligence chip designed to comply with U.S. export restrictions. Fisker — Shares of the electric vehicle startup jumped 5.2%. On Wednesday, the company announced that it filed a delayed quarterly report . The original report was pushed back earlier this month due to accounting personnel changes. Fisker also announced changes to its finance leadership team. First Solar , SolarEdge — The solar panel manufacturer declined 3.3% Friday, while SolarEdge fell about 0.8%. The Invesco Solar ETF (TAN) dropped about 1.3%, as the 10-year Treasury yield ticked higher. Renewable energy stocks have slumped this quarter as higher interest rates have increased project financing costs. iRobot — The home device maker surged 39%. The jump came after Reuters reported , citing sources, that Amazon is about to win regulatory approval in the European Union to go forward with its planned $1.4 billion acquisition of the company. Vista Outdoor — The outdoor recreation stock climbed 3.9%. On Wednesday, Colt CZ Group had proposed a strategic combination valuing the company at $30 per share. That's about 16.5% higher compared to Wednesday's close. Apple — Apple ended Friday down 0.7% after Reuters, citing data from Counterpoint Research, said the iPhone maker saw a decline in smartphone sales during China's Singles Day shopping season. Coinbase — Shares of the crypto exchange jumped about 5.8% Friday as bitcoin briefly topped $38,000. Earlier this week, Changpeng Zhao, chief of Binance — a major Coinbase competitor — pleaded guilty to criminal charges and stepped down as CEO as part of a $4.3 billion settlement with the Department of Justice. Retailers — Shares of major retailers were mixed in trading during Black Friday, with Walmart and Target up less than 1%. Ulta Beauty gained 1.3%, while Nordstrom added 5.9%. Sneaker retailer On Holding advanced 3.3%. — CNBC's Alex Harring, Jesse Pound, Yun Li and Sarah Min contributed reporting.