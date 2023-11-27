Tech

Apple iPhone maker Foxconn to invest $1.5 billion in India as it looks to build beyond China

Key Points
  • Apple supplier Foxconn said it plans to invest more than $1.5 billion in India for an unspecified building project to fulfill its "operational needs."
  • Foxconn already has several projects in the works in India, including factories in Karnataka and Telangana states.
  • Foxconn is a major Apple supplier and plays a critical role in iPhone assembly.

A factory at the mobile phone plant of Rising Stars Mobile India, a unit of Foxconn in Tamil Nadu, India, on July 12, 2019.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Foxconn Technology will invest more than $1.5 billion in an Indian construction project to fulfill the Apple supplier's "operational needs" the company announced in Taiwanese security filings Monday.

The $1.541 billion investment was made through a Foxconn subsidiary, Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development, which has been registered in India's Maharashtra state since 2015, according to one of the securities filings and Indian corporate records. A concurrent filing said that the same subsidiary would budget the equivalent amount in Indian rupees for a construction project to fulfill "operational needs."

Foxconn is a major Apple supplier and has significant operations in mainland China. Foxconn's factories are a critical part of Apple's iPhone manufacturing and were hit hard when Covid-19 lockdowns slowed production to a crawl in 2022.

Those lockdowns, alongside general geopolitical tumult, have prompted Apple suppliers like Foxconn to re-assess their concentrated presence in China. Foxconn has already announced multiple projects inside India, including a $600 million project in Karnataka state and a $500 million factory in Telangana state.

No further detail was given in the securities filings, and a Foxconn spokesperson did not immediately return CNBC's request for comment.

The fresh investment from Foxconn comes a few months after Foxconn pulled out of a $19.5 billion chipmaking joint venture in India by "mutual agreement," the company said at the time. Foxconn added it remained "confident" about India's semiconductor industry ambitions.

