Cramer's Lightning Round: 'I remain a buyer' of SoFi

Barrick Gold : "I think it goes up. Remember, it's an insurance program...Can't expect to make too much money on insurance, but I still think you will."

Generac : "I think down here, it's ok...Turned out it had a lot more to do with interest rates than we thought...Interest costs have gone down, so I think Generac could have another ten, 15 points to run. Please hold onto it."

Golden Ocean : "It's the best of a lot that I candidly do not like...Those companies have historically gone boom, bust...It just had boom. I fear bust."

Guardant Health : "It does gene sequencing, and I'd much rather see [you], honestly, in a Danaher..."

SoFi : "I say you stay long SoFi. Remember, this stock is up substantially from where it was in the spring. I think Noto's doing a great job. I remain a buyer."

Walgreens : "...Cut that dividend in half and be able to start showing a plan. They have no plan. Without a plan, I can't recommend it."

