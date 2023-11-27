Flying taxi firm Lilium receives EU approval for its electric jets

Lilium , a German air taxi firm, has received regulatory approval to design and operate its electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles, the company said Monday.

Lilium was awarded "Design Organization Approval" by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, a special condition license that grants the company the ability to design and manufacture its aircraft in lieu of formal rules for the industry having been agreed and implemented.

Alastair McIntosh, Lilium's chief technology officer and head of design organization, said the approval is effectively a "license to operate" for the firm.

"Receiving Design Organization Approval from EASA further motivates us on our path to commercialize the revolutionary Lilium Jet," McIntosh said in a statement Monday.

Luc Tytgat, acting executive director of the EU agency, said it was "setting the right rules for operations and taking care of the environmental elements including noise, while of course ensuring that high safety standards are met."

"At the same time, we are wary of creating barriers to entering this new market and we have worked in partnership with Lilium, against a demanding timeline. I would like to congratulate Lilium on achieving this Design Organization Approval, which advances Europe's electric aviation activity," he added.

It's a key milestone for the industry, which has been working for several years to get such vehicles ready for commercialization.