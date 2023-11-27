Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Okta, Foot Locker, Crown Castle and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Okta — The cybersecurity company fell 1.4% after Jefferies downgraded shares to market perform from outperform. Okta's security breach announced on Oct. 20 has significantly degraded the brand and lead to a lack of trust among its customers, according to Jefferies. Teva Pharmaceutical — Shares gained 2.4% following an upgrade from UBS to buy from neutral. UBS cited the pharmaceutical company's strong brand pipeline and upcoming outcomes to two major clinical trials. Crown Castle — The wireless tower operator's stock gained more than 4% after a report from The Wall Street Journal that activist investor Elliott Management has accrued a stake of more than $2 billion in the company. Elliott wants to approach the company on ways to boost the stock, according to sources in the report. Mondelez — Shares rose 1.1% after RBC upgraded the snack maker to outperform from sector perform, citing share gains, category growth and expanding retail footprint. Foot Locker — The shoe-and-apparel retailer retreated 3.6% on the heels of a downgrade to sell from neutral by Citi. The bank said Foot Locker is in a tough environment for a turnaround. E-commerce stocks — Shares ticked up across the board on Cyber Monday. Shares of Amazon and Etsy gained around 0.6%. Ebay rose 0.3%, while Walmart ticked up 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies — GE HealthCare Technologies shares fell 3% following a downgrade. UBS lowered its rating on the medical technology company to sell from neutral, saying it expects disappointing margins ahead. — CNBC's Alex Harring and Sarah Min contributed reporting