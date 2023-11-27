Bank of England needs reform, damning new report from lawmakers finds

Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England (BOE), during the Monetary Policy Report news conference at the bank's headquarters in the City of London, UK, on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

LONDON — The Bank of England's current remit risks it becoming entangled with wider government policy aims and jeopardizes its ability to focus on bringing down inflation, a scathing report by senior U.K. lawmakers released Monday says.

The Economic Affairs Committee, part of the House of Lords which is the unelected upper house of parliament, said changes were needed to "improve the Bank's performance and to strengthen its accountability to Parliament."

The report also said the BOE and other central banks are suffering from a lack of "intellectual diversity" that have led to forecasting failures.

The BOE's core objective is to maintain price stability by bringing inflation to 2% and, following on from that, it has a secondary mandate to support government economic policy, including in areas such as growth, employment and energy security. The BOE also considers wider factors that could risk financial stability, including the banking sector and climate change.

The report was launched after U.K. inflation soared to a 41-year high through fall 2022, hitting a peak of 11.1% year-on-year in late 2022, one of the most severe levels of all developed economies. Inflation has also fallen at a slower rate and was 4.6% in October 2023, versus 2.9% in the euro zone and 3.2% in the U.S.

The BOE hiked its key interest rate from 0.1% to 5.25% between December 2021 and August 2023, and is now widely considered to have hit a peak.

The Lords report, which was compiled through the collection of written evidence and panel interviews, notes that all central banks made mistakes in characterising inflation in 2021 as "transitory."