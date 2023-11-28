Charlie Munger's sharp wit turned Berkshire meetings into uproarious affairs. Here's a sample

Becoming a titan of business does not require giving up your personality or humor, as Charlie Munger proved repeatedly in his long and successful life.

Munger, who died Tuesday at the age of 99, leaves behind not just an illustrious career as an investor but also a string of jokes and stories that entertained Berkshire Hathaway watchers for decades.

Many of the quotes below come from annual meetings of Berkshire Hathaway and are chronicled in CNBC's Warren Buffett archive. Those events — sometimes called "Woodstock for Capitalists" — allowed Berkshire shareholders to ask Buffett and Munger questions about the company. They also gave the investing titans a chance to share wisdom and jokes, often at their own expense.

Here's a collection of some of Munger's funniest quotes and life advice, starting with his musings on aging and the proper goals for your own funeral.