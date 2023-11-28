SenseTime plunges after short seller alleges the Chinese AI firm inflated revenue

In this article 20-HK Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

SenseTime, a Chinese artificial intelligence company, has filed to go public in Hong Kong. The move comes as China continues to tighten regulation on the country's technology giants. Pavlo Gonchar | SOPA Images | LightRocket | Getty Images

Shares of SenseTime fell as much as 9.7% on Tuesday after U.S. short seller Grizzly Research alleged the Chinese artificial intelligence firm inflated its revenue. SenseTime shares pared some of those losses in Hong Kong and closed 4.86% lower in the afternoon. Grizzly Research alleged in a report on Tuesday that SenseTime engaged in a so-called "revenue round-tripping" program. "SenseTime either directly or through intermediaries provides funds to customers that in turn are used to purchase goods from SenseTime that might never have been delivered," Grizzly Research alleged. The short seller said it got this information via two court cases in China that described the scheme.

SenseTime responds

SenseTime said in a Hong Kong Stock Exchange filing that it is "reviewing the allegations and considering the appropriate course of action to take to safeguard the interests of all shareholders." The Chinese firm said it believes Grizzly Research's report is "without merit and contains unfounded allegations and misleading conclusions and interpretations." SenseTime added that the report "shows a lack of understanding of the Company's business model and financial reporting structure, and a lack of thorough reading of the Company's public filings." Grizzly Research did not contact SenseTime to verify the information, SenseTime said in its statement.

SenseTime issues grow