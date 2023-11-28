Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: NetApp, Workday, Leslie's, Las Vegas Sands and more

A close-up of the Workday logo on its headquarters in Pleasanton, California, on March 26, 2018.

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Workday — Stock in the workforce platform provider added more than 6% after third-quarter results surpassed Wall Street estimates. Workday notched adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share on $1.87 billion in revenue, while analysts surveyed by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, expected $1.41 in earnings per share and $1.85 billion in revenue.

NetApp — The data infrastructure firm climbed nearly 10% after a beat on the top and bottom lines in the fiscal second quarter. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.58 per share on $1.56 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by LSEG forecast earnings of $1.39 per share and $1.53 billion in revenue. NetApp also issued higher-than-expected third-quarter earnings guidance.

Leslie's — Stock in the swimming supplies company plummeted more than 16% after the company forecast a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter. Leslie's is calling for an adjusted loss of 21 cents to 20 cents per share, compared to analysts' expectations for a loss of 16 cents per share, according to FactSet. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings were also below expectations.

Jabil — Shares fell more than 8% after the manufacturing solutions company issued a lower revenue forecast for the fiscal first quarter of 2024. The company now expects revenue in the range of $8.3 billion to $8.4 billion, down from a range of $8.4 billion to $9 billion.

Las Vegas Sands — The casino operator slipped 3.5% after it announced that Miriam Adelson would sell $2 billion in shares. Adelson is the largest shareholder of Las Vegas Sands, and the funds will be used to purchase a professional sports team, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Daily Journal — Shares of the Daily Journal are expected to be active. Charlie Munger, chair and publisher of the Daily Journal and second-in-command at Berkshire Hathaway, died Tuesday at age 99. Shares of the newspaper fell 4.5% during the regular session.

— CNBC's Contessa Brewer and Darla Mercado contributed reporting.