U.S. passport delays have eased — but aren’t yet back to normal

Record passport demand fuels delays

Passport processing delays resulted from high demand for international travel as pandemic-era health fears and travel restrictions loosened. The State Department issued more than 24 million passport books and cards between October 2022 and September 2023, a record number during a federal fiscal year. The agency has tried to cut the backlog by "aggressively" recruiting and hiring across passport agencies and centers, having passport staff log "tens of thousands" of overtime hours a month, and opening a satellite office to help process applications, it said. "As more Americans are traveling internationally again, we are directing resources to meet the unprecedented demand seen so far in 2023," the State Department said.

Though delays have improved, they're not yet back to normal. Before the pandemic, it took two to three weeks for expedited passports and six to eight weeks for routine passport processing, the State Department said. "It's always been a fair amount of time," French said. "You've always needed to plan well in advance to get that passport." The State Department anticipates additional updates to processing times later this year. Passport demand generally fluctuates throughout the year. Processing times are typically faster during the slower season from October through December, according to the State Department.

How much does a passport cost?

A traditional passport — a passport book — costs $130. First-time applicants must pay an additional $35 acceptance fee. Travelers can pay more for faster service. Expedited passport processing costs an extra $60. Travelers can buy expedited delivery of a new passport book by mail — for delivery in one to two days — for an extra $19.53. They can also send an application more quickly by purchasing Priority Mail Express service from the United States Postal Service. The price varies depending on the area of the country, according to the State Department. In some circumstances, travelers may be able to speed up the process further. Life-or-Death Emergency Service is available for people traveling abroad in the next three business days and who have a qualified emergency. Urgent Travel Service is for those traveling abroad within 14 calendar days.

