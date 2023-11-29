Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Stay away' from Catalent

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Vishay Intertechnology's year-to-date stock performance.

Vishay Intertechnology: "The stock is way too cheap...This is one of those moments where I think you've got to buy Vishay."

Abbott Laboratories' year-to-date stock performance.

Abbott Laboratories: "Abbot Lads has gotten way too cheap...I say buy."

Riot Platforms' year-to-date stock performance.

Riot Platforms: "They don't make any money...If you want to do Bitcoin, own Bitcoin."

Anheuser-Busch's year-to-date stock performance.

Anheuser-Busch: "Sell BUD, buy Constellation."

Catalent's year-to-date stock performance.

Catalent: "Stay away from Catalent."

Moelis & Company's year-to-date stock performance.

Moelis & Company: "The stock has come down too much. I work with them, I know them, I think they're high quality...I say buy."

