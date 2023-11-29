Cramer's Lightning Round: 'Stay away' from Catalent

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Vishay Intertechnology's year-to-date stock performance.

Vishay Intertechnology : "The stock is way too cheap...This is one of those moments where I think you've got to buy Vishay."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Abbott Laboratories' year-to-date stock performance.

Abbott Laboratories : "Abbot Lads has gotten way too cheap...I say buy."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Riot Platforms' year-to-date stock performance.

Riot Platforms : "They don't make any money...If you want to do Bitcoin, own Bitcoin."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Anheuser-Busch's year-to-date stock performance.

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Catalent's year-to-date stock performance.

Catalent : "Stay away from Catalent."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Moelis & Company's year-to-date stock performance.

Moelis & Company : "The stock has come down too much. I work with them, I know them, I think they're high quality...I say buy."

