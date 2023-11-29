Israel-Hamas war updates: Israel-Hamas truce nears end; six-truck convoy reaches north Gaza

Palestinians fleeing the north walk along the Salaheddine road in the Zeitoun district on the southern outskirts of Gaza City on November 28, 2023.

The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven alliance released a statement expressing support for the lengthening of a truce between Israel and Hamas.

The current cease-fire, which started Friday and has since had a two-day extension, is set to expire within a day.

"We support the further extension of this pause and future pauses as needed to enable assistance to be scaled up, and to facilitate the release of all hostages," the G7 statement said on Tuesday. "We underscore the importance of protecting civilians and compliance with international law, in particular international humanitarian law."

Meanwhile, a six-truck convoy carrying humanitarian aid has reached U.N. shelters in the Jabalia region, the site of the largest refugee camp in the Palestinian territories, which has been cut off from assistance for nearly 50 days, the U.N. Relief and Works Agency said.

UNRWA and other humanitarian groups have been able to more freely receive supplies since the start of the temporary Israel-Hamas truce.