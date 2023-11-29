Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan Chase would exit China if ordered to

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Wednesday that his bank would exit China if the U.S. government ordered him to.

"If the American government makes me leave China, I'm leaving China," Dimon said at the DealBook Summit during a discussion about a potential future conflict over Taiwan. "If there's a war in Taiwan, you would take all bets off."

JPMorgan, which says on its website that it has been active in China for a century, does investment and corporate banking, payments and asset management there. Growing geopolitical tensions, fueled by wars in Ukraine and Israel, have raised concerns that China could move to annex Taiwan.

"No one thinks it's going to happen; it may happen," Dimon said about war over Taiwan. "That would be really bad for the world and really bad for China."