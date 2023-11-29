New Zealand dollar jumps 1% as central bank holds rates, warns of more hikes

Pedestrians walk past the Reserve Bank of New Zealand headquarters in Wellington, New Zealand, on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2012.

The New Zealand dollar jumped 1% to nearly 0.62 against the U.S. dollar after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand held its official cash rate at 5.5% and warned that rates could go higher to tackle inflation.

The kiwi dollar jumped to its highest level in nearly four months after the decision. The currency is down 2.5% so far this year, and is headed for its third straight yearly decline.

The central bank noted that inflation remained too high and said monetary policy will need to remain restrictive in order to control it.