Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Salesforce, Pure Storage, Snowflake and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell . Salesforce — The software giant added 7% after releasing third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.11 per share, higher than the $2.06 per share analysts polled by LSEG were expecting. The firm's third-quarter revenue of $8.72 billion fell in line with expectations. Snowflake — The stock rallied more than 7% after its third-quarter earnings beat analysts' expectations. The cloud company reported adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share on $734 million of revenue, higher than the anticipated 16 cents per share on $713 million in revenue analysts were expecting, according to LSEG. The company also released fourth-quarter product revenues guidance above consensus estimates. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals — The biotech fell more than 3% after reporting a fiscal-year loss of $1.92 per share. Analysts had anticipated a loss of $1.50 per share on revenue of $263.3 million, according to FactSet. The company's revenue of $240.7 million also disappointed. Nutanix — Shares of the cloud company added 8% upon a fiscal first-quarter earnings beat. The company reported adjusted earnings of 29 cents per share, higher than the 17 cents per share analysts polled by LSEG had expected. Nutanix's revenue of $511 million also came above the anticipated $501 million. PVH — The clothing company slipped 4%. The company forecast adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of $3.45 per share, below the estimated $3.51 per share, per LSEG. PVH also said it sees its fourth-quarter revenue down 3% to 4%. Analysts had previously expected its revenue to gain 4.2%. Five Below — The discount retailer was flat after coming in above analysts' expectations for its third-quarter earnings. Five Below reported earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $736.4 million. This was higher than the earnings of 23 cents per share and revenue of $728 million that analysts had expected, according to FactSet. Pure Storage — The data storage company lost 12%. Pure Storage anticipates fourth-quarter revenue will come in at $728 million, below the $918.7 million analysts had expected, according to FactSet. Pure Storage also guided for a full-year revenue of $2.82 billion, again below the expected $2.96 billion.