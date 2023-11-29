Student loan borrowers should be aware of debt relief scams

It has been a frustrating and confusing time for many student loan borrowers.

President Joe Biden promised millions of Americans up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness, but then the Supreme Court blocked the program, and the relief never came. As payments restarted in October after a three-year break, borrowers were often given confusing or insufficient information on their accounts.

That has presented opportunities to scammers.

"When borrowers have difficulty reaching their loan servicers or are disappointed by the lack of loan forgiveness, they look elsewhere for help," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. "Student loan scams fill the gap."

Ari Lazarus, consumer education specialist at the Federal Trade Commission, wrote in a recent consumer alert that "scammers might try and tell you they can help you avoid repayment, lower your payments, or get your loans forgiven — for a price."

You should never pay someone over the phone offering these "services," experts say. At StudentAid.gov/repay, you can apply for different repayment plans, forgiveness programs and payment pause options for free.

"It isn't rocket science and takes just a few minutes," Kantrowitz said.

If a borrower is struggling to get through to their servicer, they can likely get their questions answered on the company's website or at StudentAid.gov, he added.