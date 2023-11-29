Ukraine war live updates: Russia slams Finland's border closure, warns that tensions could arise if troops are deployed

As NATO foreign ministers and Ukrainian officials meet in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss the war and ways to continue supporting Kyiv, it will prove hard to ignore deep divisions between European countries over Russia and Ukraine.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - OCTOBER 30: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY MANDATORY CREDIT - " KREMLIN PRESS OFFICE / HANDOUT" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban (R) in Budapest, Hungary on October 30, 2019. (Photo by Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Hungary's foreign minister told CNBC on Tuesday that Budapest would never deliver weapons to Ukraine to help it fight Russia's invasion, saying Hungary wanted peace in the region. That same day, Finland's foreign minister announced a complete border closure with Russia.

Finland's decision to shut all of its border crossing points with Russia until Dec. 13 comes after it repeatedly accused Moscow of purposefully allowing undocumented migrants to cross its eastern border in a bid to sow instability. It said this "instrumentalized migration," posing "a serious threat to national security and public order."

Russia denies the allegations and is yet to respond to the entire border closure.