U.S. military aircraft crashes into ocean near Japan island with eight on board, coast guard says

A U.S. military Osprey aircraft crashed into the ocean near Yakushima Island in Japan with eight personnel onboard Wednesday, the local coast guard said.

A caller reported that an Osprey aircraft of unknown affiliation had crashed at around 2:47 p.m. local time on Nov. 29, a spokesperson for the regional coast guard in Kagoshima Prefecture told NBC News. The plane was later identified as belonging to the U.S. military and having eight people on board.

The coast guard said a search had found wreckage-like debris and an overturned life raft.

"A ship belonging to the Yakushima Town Rescue Center is also currently conducting a search and we received report that they found one person in the search area," it said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.