Cramer reviews November's top ten performers on the Russell 1000

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday went through the top ten performers on the Russell 1000 index during November, explaining why these smaller stocks saw success.

"If you think we're going to have a soft landing, if you believe inflation's coming down, if you believe that interest rates have peaked, then you need to be a little more optimistic about life and stocks – or at least stocks," he said. "The Russell 1000 is a list with a growth stock bias that can produce some real winners."