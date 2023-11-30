Crypto ally Rep. Patrick McHenry fights for industry-backed regulation bill

Representative Patrick McHenry (R-NC), the temporary leader of the House of Representatives and the speaker pro tempore, holds the gavel in the House Chamber as they prepare to vote on a new Speaker of the House at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on October 17, 2023.

WASHINGTON — One of crypto's most powerful allies in Congress is fighting this week to make sure that an industry-backed regulation bill gets tacked on to the must-pass defense funding legislation.

If he is successful, Rep. Patrick McHenry's (R-N.C.) hardball tactics could hand the cryptocurrency industry a big win. But they are frustrating his colleagues, on both sides of the aisle.

The bill is intended to clarify how crypto is regulated by federal agencies. It could also go a long way towards resolving a burning question in tech policy: Whether cryptocurrencies should be treated by regulators as commodities or as securities. The answer could impact U.S. regulation of digital currencies for decades.

But McHenry's bill has never been put to a vote in the full House, let alone in the Senate.

Instead, McHenry, who chairs the Financial Services Committee, is pushing to attach his bill to the massive annual Pentagon funding measure the National Defense Authorization Act.

Congressional leaders are hoping to pass it before the end of the year, and the House and Senate are currently working to reconcile their respective versions into a single package that can win enough votes to pass both chambers.