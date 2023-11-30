Palo Alto Networks reaches a big milestone, and it's Jim Cramer's top cybersecurity stock

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday named Palo Alto Networks (PANW) his top cybersecurity stock pick after the company became the first in its group to reach a $100 billion market cap.

If you like this story, sign up for Jim Cramer's Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter for free.

"The winner and new champion of cybersecurity may actually be Palo Alto," Cramer said during "Squawk on the Street," citing the milestone that was a goal of management.