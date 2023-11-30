Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, Ulta Beauty, Marvell Technology and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell . Walt Disney — Shares added about 1% after the entertainment giant reinstated its dividend at 30 cents a share. The move comes amid activist investor Nelson Peltz and his firm's proxy fight . The activist is calling for additional seats on Disney's board. Ulta Beauty — Ulta Beauty shares surged more than 11% on strong third-quarter results . The company earned $5.07 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion and updated the low end of its full-year guidance. Ulta also said its chief financial officer will retire in April. Marvell Technology — The chipmaker gained nearly 3% after the bell. Marvell Technology topped Wall Street's third-quarter expectations on both the top and bottom lines, posting adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share on $1.42 billion in revenue. Elastic — Shares skyrocketed nearly 15% after Elastic posted revenue for the recent quarter that topped Wall Street's expectations. Subscription revenue also blew past a StreetAccount estimate of nearly $270 million, and the company's CEO said generative artificial intelligence is "driving a resurgence of interest in search." Dell — Dell shares fell slightly after the personal computer maker reported mixed third-quarter results. The company topped adjusted earnings expectations by 41 cents a share. Revenue came up short of the roughly $23 billion expected. PagerDuty — PagerDuty shares popped more than 7% after the digital operations management company lifted its full-year outlook. The company said it expects earnings per share, excluding items, to range between 72 cents and 73 cents for the year, versus its prior guidance of 60 cents to 65 cents. Ambarella — Ambarella shares rose more than 4% in extended trading. Revenue topped expectations and management said it expects to return to revenue growth in fiscal 2025. Samsara — The Internet of Things company jumped 13% in extended trading after posting a top-and-bottom line earnings beat and sharing upbeat guidance. For the fourth quarter, Samsara said it expects EPS to range between 2 cents and 3 cents, excluding items. Revenue is also expected to come in ahead of analysts' estimates.