Trump gag order in fraud case reinstated by New York appeals court

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on, as the trial of himself, his adult sons, the Trump Organization and others in a civil fraud case brought by state Attorney General Letitia James continues, in New York City, U.S., October 3, 2023.

A New York appeals court Thursday reinstated a gag order on Donald Trump in the former president's $250 million civil business fraud trial.

The order bars Trump from making public statements about the staff of Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the ongoing trial.

Engoron had imposed that order on Trump, and later extended it to his attorneys, after they repeatedly targeted the judge's principal law clerk, Allison Greenfield.

In its ruling Thursday, a four-judge appellate panel lifted a temporary suspension of the gag orders, which were put in place while Trump appealed the speech restrictions.

The one-line ruling came three days after Trump's attorneys urged the appeals court not to reimpose the gag orders, arguing that they unconstitutionally blocked Trump from accusing Engoron and Greenfield of political bias.

Engoron has found Trump in violation of the gag order twice, imposing a total of $15,000 in fines on the former president since the fraud trial began in early October.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.