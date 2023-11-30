IBM to end 401(k) match, offering a hybrid plan. Other firms can't 'pull off this type of change,' expert says

Pedestrians walk in front of the IBM building in New York.

IBM, which decades ago helped lead the shift from defined benefit plans to defined contribution plans, recently told U.S. employees it will be scrapping its 401(k) match in favor of funding what it calls a "retirement benefit account."

Other companies may find it tricky to follow suit, experts say.

Starting next year, IBM will no longer provide a 5% match and a 1% automatic contribution into an employee's 401(k). Instead, effective January 1, the company will put 5% into the RBA, essentially a pension plan that will pay 6% interest through 2026. After that, the RBA will earn a rate equivalent to the 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield, with a 3% per year minimum through 2033.

IBM says the change adds a stable and predictable benefit to employees and helps diversity their retirement portfolios.

"Under the plan, IBM bears 100 percent of the risk and must be prepared to pay the benefit at time of employee separation," IBM said in a statement.

More from Personal Finance:

More part-time workers to get access to employer retirement plans next year

Amid financial stress, workers want emergency savings accounts

Some companies lower job posting salaries as pay transparency laws take effect

It's unlikely to start a trend, however.

To make a similar move, experts say a company would have to already have a traditional defined benefit pension plan in place, and it would have to be overfunded and not be affiliated with a union.

"Other companies may not have structure to pull off this type of change," said Craig Copeland, director of wealth benefits research at the Employee Benefit Research Institute. "IBM was in a really good situation to do it."