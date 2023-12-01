Mad Money

Mad Money

Cramer's Lightning Round: ImmunityBio is 'a very risky stock'

thumbnail
Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Palantir's year-to-date stock performance.

Palantir: "I like these guys."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Trane's year-to-date stock performance.

Trane: "I like Trane so much...I still like it, even up here."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Walmart's year-to-date stock performance.

Walmart: "Man, that stock goes down every day. You know why? Because it used to go up every day. I think this is a good level to start buying Walmart...But Costco is better."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
ImmunityBio's year-to-date stock performance.

ImmunityBio: "This is a company that's losing a lot of money. It's a company that if they don't get the approval that you want, it could be dangerous. As long as you accept the risk, than I'm fine, but it's a very risky stock."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Ellington Financial's year-to-date stock performance.

Ellington Financial: "I don't know what they own...I'm going to have to be a little more circumspect than you are."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Air Lease Corp's year-to-date stock performance.

Air Lease Corp.: "I like Air Lease Corp. But I got to tell you, if you like Air Lease, you're going to love Boeing."

Lightning Round: This is a good level to start buying Walmart, says Jim Cramer
watch now
VIDEO4:4404:44
Lightning Round: This is a good level to start buying Walmart, says Jim Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com