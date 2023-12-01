Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls: Tesla, Boeing, Amazon, Delta, Spotify, Alibaba, Johnson & Johnson & more

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday: Stifel initiates Boeing at buy Stifel said it sees a "favorable" setup for Boeing shares. "As we look forward, we think the bar is still low for aircraft producers to keep sentiment rising, and we are currently in what we view as the mid-cycle stage in the commercial aero cycle when Boeing and its suppliers typically see their supply chains reboot and monthly production head toward target levels." TD Cowen names Delta a top pick TD Cowen said the airline is a top pick for 2024. "Delta Air Lines is our 2024 Best Idea. We believe Delta's strong balance sheet and intent to pay down debt, as well as its return of capital plan will be rewarding for shareholders." Citi downgrades Spotify to neutral from buy Citi said in its downgrade of Spotify that the risk/reward is less compelling. "While we like Spotify's strategy and execution, we no longer believe the risk-reward is compelling. And, when we look at consensus estimates, we see a few reasons to be a tad more cautious." RBC upgrades Chemours to outperform from sector perform RBC said in its upgrade of the chemical company that the growth outlook looks solid. "We believe CC's earnings are currently at bottom, and TT [titanium technologies] volumes should grow in 2024 on easy comps and potential tariffs on Chinese imports into Europe." Morgan Stanley downgrades Alibaba to equal weight from overweight Morgan Stanley said it's turning more cautious on shares of the China e-commerce company. "Our previous OW thesis on Alibaba was premised on the assumptions of a fundamental turnaround in core businesses, reorganization to unlock shareholder value, and sizeable capital management potential. However, we have turned more cautious on each of the above given recent developments." Citi initiates Western Alliance as a buy Citi initiated the regional bank with a buy on Friday and said Western Alliance is a top pick. "We remain constructive on the sector given the juxtaposition of discounted valuations coupled with our view that the best time to buy bank stocks is the transition from late-cycle to early-cycle when we believe credit will fare better than market concerns." Morgan Stanley reiterates Tesla as overweight Morgan Stanley said after Tesla's unveiling of the cyber truck that it's an "exciting avant-garde art truck but worth putting into perspective." "We expect 'Cybertruck' will be supplemented by a range of 'Rivian-looking' pickups and SUVs in the latter part of the decade with a design language more consistent with prevailing Teslas. " Cantor Fitzgerald initiates Novo Nordisk as a buy Cantor said in its initiation of Novo that the phar