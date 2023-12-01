Move aside, China. India will drive Asia's growth in the next few years, S&P Global says

India's GDP growth is expected to reach 6.4% in 2024, and will hit 7% in 2026, according to S&P Global.

As China's economy slows, the main engine of growth in Asia-Pacific will move away from the world's second largest economy to South Asia and Southeast Asia, according to S&P Global.

India's economy is expected to power ahead in the next three years, leading growth in the region.

India's GDP for the fiscal year ending March 2024 is predicted to hit 6.4%, the credit rating agency said Monday in a separate report — that's higher than their previous forecast of 6%.

S&P attributes the change to an increase in India's domestic consumption that has balanced out high food inflation and poor export activity.

Similarly, other emerging markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are set to see positive GDP growth this year and the next due to strong domestic demand, the report said.

S&P lowered India's growth outlook to 6.5% in fiscal 2025 — down from their previous prediction of 6.9%, but expects GDP growth to jump to 7% in fiscal 2026.

In comparison, China's growth is predicted to come in at 5.4% in 2023, 0.6% higher than S&P's previous forecast, while growth in 2024 is expected to be 4.6% — higher than the previous forecast of 4.4%.