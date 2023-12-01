2-year Treasury yield declines as investors weigh inflation outlook

At 4:07 a.m. ET, the yield on the 2-year Treasury was over five basis points lower at 4.6647%. The 10-year Treasury yield was last at 4.3165% after declining by more than three basis points.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors digested the latest inflation figures and what they may mean for Federal Reserve monetary policy, especially regarding interest rates.

Investors digested inflation data released Thursday in form of the personal consumption expenditures price index for October, which was in line with expectations. The core PCE index, which excludes food and energy prices, reflected an increase of 3.5% on an annual basis. This also marked a slowdown from the previous reading for September, which came in at 3.7%.

The PCE index is the Fed's preferred inflation measure and could therefore impact monetary policy decisions. The central bank is set to meet later this month for the last time in 2023.

Markets are pricing in an over 98% chance of interest rates being left unchanged then, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. Investors are also hoping to gain some insights into when policymakers believe that interest rates may be cut, and what their expectations for the economy are, especially whether a recession can be avoided.

Fed policymakers have so far been quiet on the topic of interest rate cuts, and Friday is the last day before the blackout period, during which central bank officials cannot speak publicly, before their next meeting. Several key data points including the November jobs report and the consumer price index for November are expected during this time.

On Friday, ISM manufacturing data for November and construction spending figures for October are due.